Eberechi Eze urged to focus on Arsenal targets during Crystal Palace reunion

Mikel Arteta has told Eberechi Eze his focus must be on Arsenal on the eve of the England international’s “special” Crystal Palace reunion.

Eze is set to face his former team for the first time since his £60million transfer to north London when Arsenal host Oliver Glasner’s side at the Emirates on Sunday.

Eze spent five years at Selhurst Park and posted an emotional message to the club’s supporters when he completed his move to Arsenal in August.

Eberechi Eze will face Crystal Palace for the first time since he left (John Walton/PA)

However, Arsenal are looking to maintain their place at the summit of the Premier League with Arteta tasked with ending the club’s 22-year wait for the title.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Palace at the Emirates in April and, when asked about the significance of Sunday’s match for Eze, Arteta replied: “It’s a big game for us, because last season here we dropped points so our focus is on that.

“We know that for Ebs it’s going to be a very special match, with the history and what he did for Palace. There is something in the tummy (when you play against a former club).

“There are a lot of emotions, there are very close relationships, but the focus is on the team. And I am sure Ebs is going to be ready for that.”

Eze signed off for his old club by scoring the winning goal in May’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City to secure Palace’s first major trophy. But he has scored just once – in a Carabao Cup victory at Port Vale – in 10 appearances for his current employers.

Martin Odegaard is currently sidelined through injury (John Walton/PA)

Eze is likely to continue in the number 10 role on Sunday with captain Martin Odegaard still sidelined through injury.

“He has done a lot of things very well,” continued Arteta of the 27-year-old Eze.

“When you come to a different context, especially the amount of games he is playing – he hasn’t played every three days that often – his ability and the capacity to perform has been really good.

“Our understanding of him is much better now as well, and the understanding of him towards what the team needs to exploit his qualities as well.

“What I like the most is his willingness to do everything that he can to help the team. There are certain parts that always need a bit of focus – can he do that? He is certainly doing it. The more he spends time with certain players the better he will become.”