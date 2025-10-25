Arvid Lindblad ‘will find a way’ in Formula One after impressing in practice

British teenager Arvid Lindblad believes he will find a way to succeed in Formula One as he bids to land a seat for next season.

The 18-year-old impressed again while driving Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in first practice at the Mexican Grand Prix on Friday.

Lindblad has been part of part of the Red Bull setup since the age of 14 and was granted an FIA super licence aged 17 after a request from the team.

Lindblad also drove for Red Bull in practice at Silverstone earlier in the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He sits seventh in the current F2 standings and is in contention to take an F1 seat at Racing Bulls for 2026.

“To sit here and tell you if I’m ready, I don’t know. I believe in myself and if that’s the case I will find a way,” Lindblad told Sky Sports.

“I have been fast-tracked very quickly, I’ve come through the ranks very fast so I’m used to getting thrown into the deep end and having to figure it out.”

Lindblad admitted there was extra pressure on his drive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as a potential crash could have jeopardised Verstappen’s title charge.

“I was given the pep-talk beforehand! It was a slightly different type of pressure going into the session, a weird feeling,” he added.

The Red Bull driver line-up remains wide open for next season, Verstappen aside, with Isack Hadjar tipped to partner the Dutchman after a strong debut season for Racing Bulls.

That would leave Yuki Tsunoda’s future in doubt, while Liam Lawson is not yet certain to retain his seat at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lindblad impressed Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who says a decision is imminent.

“He was the fastest rookie and I have to say his technical feedback was also impressive, so we are very happy with him,” Marko said.

“We will wait a little bit then decide. Let’s see after the race here, then we will make some… at least comments.”