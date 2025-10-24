Nuno Espirito Santo worried by West Ham’s plight after defeat at Leeds

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he and his players face a “big, big challenge” to keep the club in the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Leeds left them in the bottom three.

The Hammers have made their joint-worst start to a season, four points from their first nine fixtures, after early goals from Leeds pair Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon left them chasing the game.

Substitute Mateus Fernandes’ last-minute header reduced the deficit, but Nuno’s side failed to create further openings and the Portuguese’s winless start as West Ham head coach extended to four games.

Nuno said after the Londoners’ seventh league defeat of the season: “I’m worried since I arrived, so it’s not something that surprises me.

“We are worried, but we are committed and embrace the challenge that we have ahead – it’s a big one, a big, big one.”

Aaronson turned in a rebound after goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had parried Noah Okafor’s header in the third minute and Rodon headed home from Sean Longstaff’s 15th-minute corner.

Nuno said: “We started very bad again, very bad. The way we defended was bad. We improved in the second half, but it was not enough.

“(We have) concerns over so many things, our approach, individual duals, defensive tasks, our confidence. So many things, so many things.”

When asked if there was enough in the dressing room to turn the situation around, he added: “Yes, there’s enough, and there’s time. But it only can be possible if we change immediately.”

Leeds put back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Burnley behind them to secure their third league win of the season, climbing up to 13th in the table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Farke said he was delighted with his players after securing “a priceless” three points after a “difficult week” due to illness and injury in the camp.

“You could feel that first reaction in the dressing room, they were relieved, but also unbelievably exhausted, because also the mental pressure that these young lads had to handle in the last few weeks was massive,” Farke said.

“We also spoke self-critically about the final one or two per cent that we have to add in order to dig in and grind out results.

“And this is what we did today after such a difficult week. So this will do wonders for the confidence, and will be priceless, really, for our belief and team spirit.

“A third win after nine game-days already. It’s pretty good for a newly promoted side, and for that it’s a priceless win for us.”