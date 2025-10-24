Luke Littler and Luke Humphries both progress as world number one fight heats up

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries eased their way into the second round of the European Championship with comprehensive wins in Germany.

World champion Littler claimed a 6-1 win over Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld, finishing with an average of 98.97 to eliminate the 58-year-old five-time world champion.

Littler, who faces James Wade next, will become world number one for the first time in his career should he win the tournament in Dortmund.

“It might have looked comfortable, but up there it wasn’t,” the 18-year-old said on the PDC’s website. “Me and Raymond both struggled in the first few legs, but I had to kick on and I got the job done.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow now. I’ve got a very good record against James, and it should be a good contest.

“I know the world number one spot is in sight, but I’ve just got to take it game by game and focus on James first.”

Humphries was even more emphatic as he thrashed Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski 6-0, the world number one averaging 109.98 to seal victory with a 161 checkout.

“I’m really pleased with that performance,” he said. “My scoring was strong from the start and I think that was really important.

“If I start well, I’m always a far more dangerous player and I think those first few legs set the tone. I didn’t really give Krzysztof a sniff tonight, and that’s what you need to do against a player who is so solid.”

Wade was a 6-1 winner against Mike De Decker, Cameron Menzies beat fellow Scot Gary Anderson 6-3 and home hope Ricardo Pietreczko earned a 6-4 win over Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock.