Justin Herbert leads Los Angeles Chargers to big win over Minnesota Vikings

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers eased past the Minnesota Vikings 37-10.

Herbert threw for 227 yards as the Chargers responded from a run of three losses in four games to move to 5-3.

The Vikings dropped to 3-4 as veteran Carson Wentz, nursing a shoulder injury as he continued to deputise for JJ McCarthy, was sacked five times.

Herbert threw touchdown passes to Oronde Gadsden and Ladd McConkey, either side of a score on the ground from Kimani Vidal as the Chargers opened a 21-3 lead at half-time.

Cameron Dicker stretched the lead with a 43-yard field goal despite a bad snap in the third quarter before Wentz found Jordan Addison from four yards to cut the gap.

But Herbert eased the Chargers away as he found Tre’ Harris from six yards early in the fourth quarter.

Two more Dicker field goals stretched the advantage in the closing minutes.