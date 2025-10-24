Fabio Wardley inspired by family as world title shot nears

Fabio Wardley has experienced a “rollercoaster” few months but is determined to prove more people wrong and set up a world title shot on Saturday night.

British heavyweight Wardley will take on WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker at The O2 with the knowledge the winner will face Oleksandr Usyk next.

This opportunity could have passed Wardley by had he lost to Justis Huni at a buoyant Portman Road in June, but the Ipswich-born boxer produced a stunning 10th-round stoppage when down on the judges’ scorecards – and celebrated the arrival of his baby girl days later.

Wardley said: “Yeah, it has been a rollercoaster three or four months! Don’t get me wrong, it’s the absolute best thing and I love it every day.

“It’s a different feel at the end of your work day when you get to go home to your family and your little one. It is actually way more of a reprieve than I initially thought it would be.

“I thought it might be kind of weighty or heavy in a sense, but actually I’m buzzing to finish up my day and play around with her and roll around.

“So, yeah it’s actually worked really well for me. It’s a nice little thing to get me home and switch off and take your mind off things. I’m thoroughly enjoying it and it’s great.”

The ability to switch off is crucial in all sports, but especially when Wardley has a golden carrot of undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk in front of him.

One of the most vocal supporters behind Wardley on Saturday will be his mum Shonni-leigh, who raised the 30-year-old as a single parent and will constantly push him to strive for more in life.

“It’s affected me in a number of ways that I probably don’t even know first hand off my head, watching her, how much she grinded and grafted for me as a kid,” Wardley reflected.

“How much she encouraged me to be myself, do well and push on, surrounded me with love no matter the circumstances, no matter what was going on in our lives.

“Wherever, whatever we had or didn’t have, she gave me strong core values. Hopefully when my little one grows and gets older, I’ll do my best to pass them on to her and just carry that same force on.

“She has always been my biggest fan. It’s a funny one, when you speak about your mum, about boxing or combat sports in general, it can be very brutal. She’s never been the one to hide behind her hands or not watch what’s going on.

“She has always been loud at the front of the crowd, on her feet, cheering, shouting, basically trying to get in the ring herself if she could. She’s been my biggest supporter in that sense.”

Wardley’s family have helped him take the untraditional route from white-collar boxing, rather than the amateur ranks, to the cusp of a world title chance and the undefeated British boxer is ready to silence more doubts on Saturday.

“For me there will always be something to prove,” Wardley reflected.

“The initial story for me was, ‘Oh he’s white-collar, he’s going to come unstuck at some point. He’ll step up the levels and someone will beat him.’

“There is always a but on the end of why I got the win. I feel like there is always going to be something to prove.

“I don’t mind that, it’s something I enjoy to be honest. I keep surpassing expectations then listening to the new things people have to come up with!”