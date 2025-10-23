Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario: Champions League top-eight finish ‘big effort’

Guglielmo Vicario knows it will take a “big effort” for Tottenham to finish in the Champions League top eight after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Monaco.

Spurs started their European campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal, but back-to-back draws and below-par displays on the road at Bodo/Glimt and Monaco have left them 15th in the table.

With Thomas Frank’s team set to visit holders Paris St Germain next month and with Borussia Dortmund coming to north London in January, Tottenham may need four wins from their last five league phase fixtures to secure direct entry into the last 16 via a top-eight finish.

“It would be the best option, of course and we will try,” Vicario insisted.

“Eight out of 36 is not even the 25 per cent of teams. So, it is a big effort to do it.

“We will try, but the important thing is to be there, to stay there and to fight for this Champions League.”

Asked if Spurs had struggled to adapt to Europe’s elite competition after Vicario produced a string of saves at Stade Louis II, he said: “It depends always how you see things. I don’t see it this way.

“In the Champions League we play two away games. It is always tough to get points and we manage to get two, so seeing it from this perspective, it is a good amount of points.

“Of course we manage to win against Villarreal. I think we played a good game and won 1-0 so it was enough. Now we have five more to play and we will try our best to get the maximum points.”





Cristian Romero’s absence made it 10 players unavailable, but Vicario refused to look for excuses before Sunday’s trip to Everton.

“It was my day in terms of saves and helping the team,” Vicario reflected.

“We are a group and everyone is aware of what he has to bring onto the pitch. It is not only down to me, down to Cuti, down to Micky (van de Ven).

“It is the responsibility of everyone and what we train for. Probably of course is a bad day, a bad game and we will review it because I think it is a big learning for us.”

After a fine start under Frank with notable performances against PSG and Manchester City in August, Spurs have struggled for creativity during recent weeks, with only one win in five matches.

Vicario admitted: “There are periods in the season you know and it is not always easy.

“We play every week three games and the level we want always to be as high as you can, but sometimes we cannot hit the best.

“We know what could be our level and today it was of course not top. We will work on it, assess it and we go again on Sunday.”