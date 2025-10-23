Oliver Glasner absolves teen Jaydee Canvot of blame after Crystal Palace defeat

Oliver Glasner refused to blame any individuals after Crystal Palace suffered a 1-0 Conference League defeat to AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park.

Riad Bajic’s 51st-minute opener proved enough for the Cypriot side to stun the Eagles, who did not lack chances but were limited to just a single shot on target in the first major European home match in their history.

Jean-Philippe Mateta came closest to getting the FA Cup winners on the scoreboard, clipping the crossbar before the break, while Larnaca took advantage of Jaydee Canvot’s error to break the deadlock.

“Nobody is blaming Jaydee for this mistake,” said Glasner. “This happens, it’s part of football, especially when you’re a young player, this is part of your development.

“You will get all the support and then it’s no problem. Of course he’s not delighted to make this mistake, but every player with a big career, I think, missed a few chances and made some mistakes that led to a goal.

“He’s one of thousands. He is not the first one and he won’t be the last one.”

Glasner, whose side next travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal, preferred to point the finger at Palace’s lack of “efficiency”, adding it felt like “deja-vu” that his side lacked the finishing touch.

He added: “This is what we can blame us for, but on the other side, no player does it on purpose. And now it’s to support them, not to blame anybody.

“And now, OK, to keep going. If we have five clear chances and don’t score, we will try to create seven, eight or nine the next time.”