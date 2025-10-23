Erling Haaland reveals flexibility, raw milk and steak as secrets behind goals

Good flexibility, raw milk and steak are among the secrets behind Erling Haaland’s “crazy goals”, the Manchester City striker has revealed.

The prolific Norwegian has plundered a remarkable 24 goals in just 14 appearances for club and country this season, and has struck in his last 12 outings.

Haaland shows his passion for cooking in the film (Handout/PA)

The 25-year-old has shared some of the factors behind his success in the first video posted to his newly-launched YouTube channel, @erling.

A 27-minute film follows Haaland in a typical day, from cooking his breakfast in the morning through to a physiotherapy session, training with City and then preparing his evening meal.

“I have natural good flexibility in my groin and my hips which, for me, is so important to keep, because how do you score these goals?” says Haaland, raising his leg to reference some of his more acrobatic efforts, whilst receiving some massage treatment.

“You need to have good mobility or flexibility to score these crazy goals. This is really important.”

On this particular day, Haaland calls at a local farm shop on his way to training at the City Football Academy. Raw milk and several cuts of steak – which he later shows his passion for cooking – are among his purchases.

Haaland’s treatment includes some red light therapy (Handout/PA)

The channel, a personal venture not connected to City, aims to offer insights into Haaland’s training, lifestyle and interests beyond football.

He said: “People always see the matches, the goals, the celebrations — but not the hours that go into being ready for all of that.

“It’s a bit of who I am away from the pitch, and I hope people enjoy seeing that side.”