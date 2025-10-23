England clinch T20 series win over New Zealand with Auckland washout

England’s third and final T20 against New Zealand was abandoned after just 22 balls in Auckland, leaving Harry Brook’s side celebrating a 1-0 series victory.

The players were first forced off the field after just three deliveries, with the Black Caps on eight without loss having been asked to bat first, as a downpour at Eden Park led to a 90-minute delay.

When they got back on with the contest reduced to 14 overs per side, the hosts advanced to 38 for one before another shower and a further 50 minutes off the field. A 10pm restart for an eight-over match was pencilled in but another deluge led to the umpires calling off proceedings 10 minutes later.

Brydon Carse, left, snared Tim Robinson (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Brydon Carse made the lone breakthrough as Tim Robinson shovelled to the longer square boundary and was perhaps undone by the ball holding up in the wind as birthday boy Jacob Bethell caught on the rope.

The first match in Christchurch on Saturday fell victim to the same fate after England had completed their innings, while the tourists thrashed the Black Caps by 65 runs at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

The teams will now turn their attentions to a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, which is set to double as the start of several England players’ preparations for the Ashes.