Aston Villa humbled by Go Ahead Eagles as Emiliano Buendia misses penalty

Aston Villa suffered a Europa League humbling as they were beaten 2-1 by Dutch minnows Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.

Unai Emery’s side looked good to extend their winning streak to six matches in all competitions when they went ahead in the fourth minute through Evann Guessand.

They missed a host of chances to kill the game, though, and came unstuck as goals from Mathis Suray and Mats Deijl either side of half-time gave Go Ahead a famous victory in one of the biggest games in their history.

This was an unexpected blip in Villa’s quest to finish in the top eight of the league phase as Emery plots a fourth Europa League title, and Emiliano Buendia missed a penalty late on to get his side back on level terms.

It was also a disappointing night for Jadon Sancho, who failed to make a telling impact on just the second start of his loan move from Manchester United and was withdrawn in the second half.

Villa, who face in-form Manchester City on Sunday, should still have enough to make it through the league phase of the competition, though their next match is against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in what has become a hugely politicised fixture.

Go Ahead are a provincial club based 60 miles east of Amsterdam who were playing in the Dutch second tier as recently as 2021.

The atmosphere in the 10,000-capacity De Adelaarshorst was raucous at the start of the match but Villa needed only four minutes to quieten them down.

Buendia fed Sancho down the left and his cross was clawed away by home goalkeeper Jari De Busser, but only into the path of Guessand, who slotted into an empty net.

Emiliano Buendia missed a penalty for Villa (AP/Patrick Post)

It was his first goal in a Villa shirt following his £25million summer move from Nice.

Villa could have been out of sight with only 10 minutes on the clock but Ollie Watkins spurned a glorious chance after shooting straight at De Busser, who also saved Sancho’s shot following a jinking run into the penalty area.

They should definitely have been further ahead just before the half hour when Buendia played Guessand through on goal but the Frenchman dallied and saw De Busser block his effort.

Emery’s side were in total control but were pegged back out of the blue in the 42nd minute.

The Villa defence were unable to deal with a floated free-kick and the ball fell to Suray, whose shot took a huge deflection and looped into the top corner.

The turnaround was complete 15 minutes into the second half as skipper Deijl controlled Joris Kramer’s cross with his chest and poked past Emiliano Martinez.

Villa threw on Morgan Rogers, Donyell Malen and John McGinn in a bid to get back into the game and Rogers crashed a cross-shot into the woodwork.

They were handed the perfect chance to level in the 77th minute when Dean James handled in the area.

However, with the wind and rain swirling, Buendia skied his penalty and Villa’s route to a comeback was blocked.

Rogers curled inches wide but a late rally was never on the cards and there was a firework display as Go Ahead celebrated a memorable win.