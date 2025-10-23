Alex Walmsley aims to make most of unlikely England recall and targets Ashes win

Alex Walmsley is determined to make the most of his unlikely England recall and play a part in an historic Ashes series win over Australia, starting at Wembley on Saturday.

Having not played international rugby since 2021, the 35-year-old St Helens forward thought his chance had gone before a surprise chat with England head coach Shaun Wane led to his inclusion in the squad for the eagerly-awaited three-match series.

Walmsley made the cut for Wane’s final squad of 19 on Thursday, with the head coach having made another big call in axeing Wigan half-back Harry Smith – who has started every England match since the 2022 World Cup – in favour of Hull KR’s hero of the moment, Mikey Lewis.

Alex Walmsley made his England debut in the 2017 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

“To be honest, I thought my international career was well and truly done and I think other people thought that as well, judging by the reaction to the squad announcement,” admitted Walmsley.

“But we’re here now and I want to make sure I make the absolute most of the next few weeks and enjoy every minute I can in camp, make sure I enjoy what is probably going to be my last international campaign.”

Walmsley enjoyed another stalwart season in the Saints front-row, missing only one regular season game and having made his international debut in the 2017 World Cup, where he featured in a tight final loss to Australia, he brings a wealth of experience to Wane’s relatively-inexperienced squad.

And Walmsley is convinced that a Test series win over Australia for the first time since 1970 – with further matches planned at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium and at Headingley – can be a catalyst for change in the way rugby league is perceived in this country.

Mikey Lewis is set to start for England against Australia (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I don’t think you can underestimate how big it would be for our sport,” added Walmsley.

“In terms of infrastructure and finances, there’s such a big gulf between what they have – their product, their finances and money, the enormity of their game over in Australia – to what we have, that for us to do something that’s not been done for 55 years, it’s a real eye-catching moment and a real opportunity to give our sport that silver bullet.

“We deserve to kick on and go up to that next level, we’ve got such a fantastic product, so to come down here to the south where rugby union is such a dominant sport, to give our sport the chance to on to hopefully the next stage, it’s enormous, and there’s a lot of responsibility on the players to make sure we make it happen.”

Smith is one of five players – along with Leeds duo Harry Newman and Kallum Watkins, Rovers winger Joe Burgess and Canberra’s Morgan Smithies – who were cut from Wane’s squad on Thursday.

Wane said: We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing and we are now in touching distance of what will be an historic fixture under the Wembley arch.”