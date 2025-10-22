Tottenham escape Monaco with a point thanks to Guglielmo Vicario heroics

A string of fine saves by Guglielmo Vicario helped Tottenham claim a 0-0 draw at Monaco to remain unbeaten in the Champions League.

Injury-hit Spurs were far from their best at Stade Louis II and needed Vicario on top form to deny Folarin Balogun on three occasions before he brilliantly thwarted Thilo Kehrer’s close-range header in the second half.

It ensured Thomas Frank’s Tottenham left Monaco with five points after three Champions League games, but full-time was met with a smattering of boos from the away end after yet another disjointed attacking display.

Spurs were without captain Cristian Romero – one of 10 players unavailable – and Frank again shuffled his pack with £52million playmaker Xavi Simons only on the bench and Archie Gray surprisingly recalled at left-back.

Gray was quickly involved, blocking an effort by the excellent Maghnes Akliouche before Vicario saved from Balogun and Tottenham’s makeshift full-back then intercepted Ansu Fati’s pass after a dangerous run.

The visitors threatened for the first time after 20 minutes when Wilson Odobert clipped a ball in for stand-in captain Micky van de Ven, but he could only head over under pressure.

It was then Vicario’s turn to step up as he clawed away a dangerous cross by Akliouche before Balogun peeled off van de Ven, but the Spurs goalkeeper raced out to block bravely.

Seconds later and Odobert slipped in Richarlison, who had a left-footed shot thwarted by Mohammed Salisu.

Archie Gray started at left-back (Philippe Magoni/AP)

However, Tottenham were indebted to Vicario in the 36th minute. Balogun again found space and was picked out by Mamadou Coulibaly but the Italian keeper brilliantly parried away Balogun’s curled shot from 12 yards.

It remained goalless at the break after Kevin Danso sent over a corner by Kudus – not long after he headed straight at Philipp Kohn, but he was subsequently penalised for a foul.

Akliouche put Joao Palhinha on his backside at the start of the second half only to scuff his effort straight at Vicario before Odobert cut inside and had a shot deflected over by Kehrer.

Chances remained limited and after Pedro Porro hit a free-kick into the wall, Frank made his first substitutions with Xavi and Pape Sarr sent on after an hour.

Monaco remained on top and Vicario pushed wide a shot by substitute Aleksandr Golovin before he scrambled across his goal and looked mightily relived when Kehrer headed past the post from a Fati cross.

Guglielmo Vicario repeatedly denied Monaco (Philippe Magoni/AP)

Frank’s next roll of the dice was to introduce Brennan Johnson and Randal Kolo Muani, but it failed to stem the tide.

Vicario’s next heroics occurred in the 75th minute when Caio Henrique’s cross found Jordan Teze and yet his close-range header was superbly blocked by Spurs’ busy goalkeeper.

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino took centre stage for the closing exchanges, lifting a tough volleyed chance over before he fired another shot wide.

Minamino squandered another golden opportunity with seven minutes left when he blazed over from Balogun’s cut-back.

Spurs did finally fashion a chance late on but Johnson’s effort was blocked by Christian Mawissa and it finished goalless.