Thomas Frank pays tribute to Guglielmo Vicario after Tottenham draw at Monaco

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank paid tribute to “exceptional” Guglielmo Vicario after a one-sided goalless draw at Monaco and admitted his team were still “learning” how to play Champions League football.

Injury-hit Spurs were far from their best at Stade Louis II and needed goalkeeper Vicario on top form to deny Folarin Balogun on three occasions before he brilliantly thwarted Thilo Kehrer’s close-range header in the second half.

Vicario received criticism after Sunday’s loss to Aston Villa, where his positioning for Morgan Rogers’ leveller was questioned but almost single-handedly ensured Tottenham moved onto five points from three European fixtures this season.

“I think the two goals against Villa, I don’t think it’s mistakes. I don’t think it’s any of that. It was two great finishes,” Frank countered.

“What I would say, I think he was very good today. I think some of the saves were exceptional. He’s a big part of why we got a hard-fought point, but at the end of the day, it can be a crucial point.”

A smattering of boos from the away fans greeted full-time as Spurs produced another disjointed display in attack.

Brennan Johnson had a late shot blocked by Christian Mawissa and both Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso headed over first-half chances, after Frank elected to drop £52million playmaker Xavi Simons.

This 0-0 draw was Tottenham’s first in 125 matches since their last Champions League campaign in the 2022-23 season, when they exited the competition after a stalemate with AC Milan on March 8, 2023.

Frank added: “It was a game (with a) relatively even first half and then a second half, where I think Monaco was better than us, where we didn’t hit the performance we want.

“I think we lacked a bit of intensity overall in the game, especially the second half and that combined with a day where we didn’t get too many players at a good enough level – that can happen.

“I think we are learning Champions League and every game in Champions League is difficult, especially away games against a good Monaco side.

Guglielmo Vicario made a number of good saves at Monaco (Philippe Magoni/AP)

“A Monaco side which I also think it’s fair to say they had the best half of the season against us.

“Fair play to them and then the ability for us to compete in the Premier League and then in the Champions League is a challenge we are up for and want to.

“It’s fair to say, last year we finished 17th and competed in Europa League, so we are taking it step by step. And it’s not the worst thing on a bad day to get a point and a clean sheet.”

Monaco’s new boss Sebastian Pocognoli was left frustrated by Vicario’s performance and time-wasting tactics.

“Vicario was outstanding, he make some great saves. He wasted also a lot of time between each free-kick, long kicks,” Pocognoli smiled.

“He played a good game, but I think it’s also because we were strong to create the chances. Good performance from him. Man of the match.”