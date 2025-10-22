Hugo Ekitike nets on Eintracht Frankfurt return as Liverpool clinch comeback win

Hugo Ekitike scored on his return to Eintracht Frankfurt as Liverpool ended their four-match losing streak with a confident 5-1 Champions League comeback victory in Germany.

The France international, who scored 26 times in 64 matches for the Bundesliga side before a £69million summer move, struck the crucial blow which got his new team back into the match after they had conceded for the eighth game in a row.

He outshone British record signing Alexander Isak, who still looks short of sharpness, with the duo paired together for the first time as head coach Arne Slot opted for something different in an attempt to change their fortunes.

And with Florian Wirtz also starting, the Dutchman had put his faith in £300m-worth of new talent to stop their rot, meaning Mohamed Salah was on the bench as he was for the last Champions League away game against Galatasaray.

But it was centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate who delivered the killer blows with free headers from corners just before half-time as Liverpool finally started to deliver on set-pieces.

Wirtz came into his own in the second half with assists for Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai to cap a happy return to Germany for him too.

If ever there was opposition to play, faced with avoiding your worst run in 73 years, it was Frankfurt, who are even more open than Liverpool – conceding 18 in the previous five matches and not keeping a clean sheet in the last nine, letting in three or more in five of the last seven.

Dominik Szoboszlai netted Liverpool’s fifth goal (DPA via PA)

Incredibly, after winning their opening Champions League match 5-1, Frankfurt have lost the last two by the same score.

That possibly influenced Slot’s decision to go with two strikers, although it was a little bit of a fudge with Wirtz initially playing on the right of a four-man midfield.

The Germany international is an intelligent footballer but he spent the early stages continually checking his position and when he did get the ball, his first attacking pass went straight to an opponent.

A tweak to 4-2-2-2, with Wirtz and Gakpo playing narrower and higher, gave them much more control than previous matches. Until it did not.

Wirtz lost possession down by Frankfurt’s left corner flag, midfielders Curtis Jones and Szoboszlai bumped into each other leaving Mario Goetze, the man whose failed move to Anfield in 2016 hailed the arrival of Salah, free in the centre.

Virgil van Dijk was on target six minutes before the break to put Liverpool ahead (DPA via PA)

His pass out to former Leeds right-back Rasmus Kristensen was dispatched off the inside of the far post.

Liverpool’s response came nine minutes later and – ironically for all their dominance – it came from a simple counter-attack.

Nathaniel Brown’s misplaced cross found Andy Robertson and he sent Ekitike racing out of his own half to confidently beat Michael Zetterer, the Frenchman almost apologetically raising his arms in celebration.

Liverpool’s 300th goal as the away team in all European fixtures was followed by their 200th as the away team in all formats of this competition courtesy of Konate, following Van Dijk’s lead.

The fitness of Isak, who looked sluggish and had just one shot which Zetterer tipped around a post, continued to be managed and he was replaced at the interval by Federico Chiesa.

Wirtz, who brought a good save out of Zetterer from a free-kick, was finding space in his modified inside-forward role and Szoboszlai and Conor Bradley – a first-half replacement for the injured Jeremie Frimpong – almost benefited with the latter’s shot tipped onto the post.

When Szoboszlai returned the favour, Wirtz crossed for Gakpo to side-foot home before the Hungary captain picked up a short pass from the German to drill into the net from 25 yards.