Champions League round-up: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham among the goals

England captain Harry Kane scored his 23rd goal in 15 games for club and country this season as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl became the youngest Bayern player to find the back of the net in the Champions League when he opened the scoring with a stylish long-range strike.

Kane then registered for the eighth successive game in club football for the first time in his career before Luis Diaz and substitute Nicolas Jackson wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Jude Bellingham’s first goal of the season extended Real Madrid’s 100 per cent start to their Champions League campaign as Juventus were beaten 1-0 at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Bellingham’s 57th-minute strike was enough to clinch victory for the 15-times winners and leave the Igor Tudor’s men with just two points from their opening three games.

Hugo Ekitike scored on his return to Eintracht Frankfurt as Liverpool ended their four-match losing streak with a confident 5-1 victory in Germany.

The France international struck after 35 minutes against his former club to cancel out Rasmus Kristensen’s opener, and further goals from Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate restored order by the break.

Jude Bellingham scored Real Madrid’s winner (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Alexander Isak’s departure at half-time after another lacklustre display did little to blunt his side with Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai completing the rout.

Premier League rivals Chelsea were similarly dominant as Brazilian teenager Estevao provided further evidence of his scintillating talent in a 5-1 demolition of Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors were up against it from the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for serious foul play.

And goals from Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo either side of Wout Weghorst’s penalty and successful spot-kicks from Enzo Fernandez and Estevao had the Blues 4-1 ahead at the break before Tyrique George added a fifth.

Kenneth Taylor saw red for this challenge on Facundo Buonanotte (Adam Davy/PA)

Gorka Guruzeta scored twice as Athletic Bilbao bounced back to beat Qarabag 3-1 and belatedly open their account.

Leandro Andrade had given the visitors a first-minute lead, but Guruzeta levelled before the break and, after substitute Robert Navarro had given the hosts the lead, he cemented victory with his second two minutes from time.

Victor Osimhen helped himself to a double to help ease Galatasaray to a 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt while second-half goals from substitutes Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos handed Sporting Lisbon a 2-1 comeback win over Marseille, who had Emerson sent off.

Injury-hit Tottenham needed a string of fine saves by keeper Guglielmo Vicario to claim a 0-0 draw at Monaco, while Czech champions Slavia Prague collected their second point of the campaign after a goalless draw at Serie A Atalanta.