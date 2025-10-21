Viktor Gyokeres ends drought as Arsenal stun Atletico Madrid with goal blitz

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought with a brace as Arsenal earned a stunning 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

After both sides struck the crossbar, Gabriel headed home the first of Arsenal’s quartet in 14 scintillating second-half minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli added a second with 64 minutes gone before Gyokeres landed a quickfire double in the 67th and 70th minutes to leave Diego Simeone’s side shell-shocked.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates his second goal (John Walton/PA)

Atletico had scored seven goals in their opening two Champions League matches but rarely looked like threatening Arsenal’s back line as Mikel Arteta’s men recorded a third clean sheet in as many games in Europe and a fourth in a row in all competitions. They have conceded just three times in 12 matches this season.

Arsenal join defending champions Paris St Germain and last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan on nine points from the nine available and on course for the knockout rounds.

Arteta’s side set out their stall for a rapid start and might have been ahead inside five minutes.

Eberechi Eze created space for himself on the edge of the area, with his resulting strike looping off David Hancko’s ankle and over goalkeeper Jan Oblak. However, the crossbar denied Eze a first Champions League goal before Declan Rice thudded the follow-up into the ground and over.

Eze was involved again with 19 minutes gone with an eye-of-the-needle pass to Bukayo Saka. The England winger beat the onrushing Oblak to the ball but the goalkeeper did just enough to divert his dinked effort away from danger.

David Raya then presented Atletico with a chance when he needlessly delayed clearing the ball by the corner flag, but Julian Alvarez’s long-range effort sailed just wide of his far post.

The offside flag came to Atletico’s rescue when Martinelli converted Saka’s cross in the minutes before half-time.

Moments after the interval, Alvarez was given time and space to turn on the edge of the box. His fine curling effort had a diving Raya beaten but it was the home side who were saved by the woodwork this time round.

Then came the goals. Martinelli won Arsenal a free-kick on the touchline and Rice’s sumptuous set-piece was begging to be converted, and an unmarked Gabriel did not disappoint.

Arsenal’s second came from a fine driving run from Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been on the periphery so far this season.

Gabriel Martinelli, centre, curls in Arsenal’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

The England teenager picked up the ball in the centre circle and drove forward, taking four Atletico players with him, before finding Martinelli. The Brazilian had the time to curl his shot into the far corner and the hosts had doubled their advantage.

That then became three when Gyokeres ensured his streak without a goal for club and country did not extend into double figures.

Eze failed to volley home Martinelli’s cross but the ball fell to Gyokeres, who managed to dig out his shot which deflected in off Hancko’s heel.

Remarkably Arsenal, and Gyokeres, had another three minutes later. Rice’s corner beat everyone bar Gabriel at the back post and the Brazilian’s header was bundled in off Gyokeres’ stomach. The Sweden international had gone 38 days without scoring but now had two goals in three minutes.

Simeone was deflated on the touchline while Arteta oversaw his side’s sixth straight win of a season which is promising to deliver so much.