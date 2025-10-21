Sean Dyche named Nottingham Forest head coach on deal until summer 2027

Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach on a deal until summer 2027.

The 54-year-old has taken over at the City Ground following Ange Postecoglou’s sacking on Saturday.

Dyche, who lives in Nottingham and was a trainee at the club, becomes the third first-team boss of the season and will be joined in the dugout by former Forest heroes Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

Dyche had been out of work since leaving Everton at the start of the year.