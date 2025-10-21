Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch misses training ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch missed training ahead of the Wednesday’s Champions League game at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Netherlands international sustained an ankle injury during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United but was able to complete 62 minutes before being withdrawn as part of a wholesale tactical change by head coach Arne Slot.

Curtis Jones was introduced in his place against United and could play the deep-lying role the Dutchman has excelled in since the start of last season.

It is likely he will start alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been shunted around the team to accommodate other players, in the pair behind an attacking front four.

Arne Slot must decide whether to stick with an out-of-form Mohamed Salah in Germany (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wataru Endo has returned to training after a hamstring injury but appears unlikely to be considered for Gravenberch’s role in Germany.

Striker Hugo Ekitike looks set to start against the club he left in the summer, along with £100million signing from Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz, who was also a substitute at the weekend.

Slot’s big decision appears to be whether to rest an out-of-form Mohamed Salah, as he did in their last Champions League match at Galatasaray, as he seeks to avoid a fifth straight loss – something which has not happened to the club since 1953.

Should he do so, Jeremie Frimpong, another player who was playing in the Bundesliga last season, or Federico Chiesa would come into consideration.