Erling Haaland continues Champions League love affair with goal in Man City win

Erling Haaland moved into the top 10 Champions League goalscorers with yet another strike as Manchester City won 2-0 at Villarreal.

Captain Bernardo Silva was also on target at the Estadio De La Ceramica as he followed up the Norwegian’s early effort with a powerful header before half-time.

City were not at their fluent best and their Spanish hosts gave them some uncomfortable moments, particularly in the second half, but a second victory in the league phase did not seem in doubt.

Erling Haaland fired Pep Guardiola’s side to victory (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Haaland’s 16th-minute goal was his 24th in 14 outings for club and country this season and extended his goalscoring streak to 12 matches.

It was also his 53rd in the Champions League, lifting him to 10th on the all-time list at the age of just 25.

His prolific form is certainly masking the absence of injured midfield linchpin Rodri, although the Spain international was still centre of attention as City visited his first professional club.

The match was preceded by a presentation to the 29-year-old, who was making his first return to his old stomping ground since winning the Ballon d’Or last year.

The home supporters may have been denied the sight of seeing him play but he was given a generous reception as he recovers from his latest setback.

On this occasion he was not missed by City, who had not won any of their previous five away games in the competition.

That sequence seemed likely to end as they made a strong start.

Jeremy Doku could have opened the scoring inside the first minute but shot tamely at goalkeeper Luiz Junior and Haaland headed wide.

Villarreal wanted a penalty after Georges Mikautadze went down following a challenge from Matheus Nunes but nothing was given and City grabbed a deserved lead after 16 minutes.

Savinho played a nice ball to Rico Lewis and he swivelled sharply in the area to tee up Haaland for a simple tap-in.

Villarreal had a good spell in response and Pape Gueye flashed a powerful left-foot shot just wide from distance.

City doubled their lead five minutes before the interval as Savinho whipped in a cross and Silva headed in powerfully at the near post.

Savinho created a chance for himself after the break with a good run into the box but his shot was blocked by Luiz.

Villarreal had another promising period but Gianluigi Donnarumma was not tested until Gueye called him into action with a thunderous drive from just inside the area in the 70th minute. The Senegalese headed wide soon after.

Haaland twice went close to doubling his tally for the night as he forced two saves from Luiz in quick succession.

Nicolas Pepe almost set up a nervy finish when he headed against the post in the last minute but City saw out the game.