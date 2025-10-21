England great Emily Scarratt retires from rugby after second World Cup triumph

Two-time World Cup winner Emily Scarratt has announced her retirement from rugby.

The 35-year-old bows out after a 17-year England career which saw her win 119 caps and become her country’s record points scorer (754).

She helped the Red Roses secure World Cup glory in 2014 and 2025, as well as 11 Six Nations titles.

“It’s been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years,” she said on the Rugby Football Union’s website.

“Rugby has given me everything; incredible team-mates, memories, and experiences I’ll carry with me forever.

“I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don’t always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I’ve been part of.

Scarratt won two World Cups for England (David Davies/PA)

“From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible.

“To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women’s rugby from amateur to professional is something I’m immensely proud of.

“While it’s the right moment to stop playing, I’m really excited to stay involved with the RFU and to help shape the future of the game. The women’s game is in an amazing place, and I’m proud to still be part of its journey.”

Scarratt, who is third on the list of all-time appearances for the Red Roses, captained Team GB to a fourth-placed finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.