Dani Carvajal: Playing matches overseas strips LaLiga of fairness

Playing any matches overseas strips LaLiga of fairness, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said.

Barcelona are set to face Villarreal in Miami in December, pending final approval from FIFA.

Villarreal will be the designated home team but it is much more likely to feel like an extra home game for Barca, given their global fanbase.

Carvajal believes that creates an imbalance and affects the competition’s integrity.

“I think it’s a clear manipulation of the competition, which doesn’t allow all LaLiga teams to compete on the same footing. I think it’s essential that we, the players themselves, the clubs and the league itself, be fair,” he is reported to have told Teledeporte.

“We’ll have to advocate for fairness and I don’t think this does it.”

Players have been protesting against the move in the current round of LaLiga matches by refusing to move for the first few seconds of each game.

UEFA has reluctantly granted its approval for the Villarreal-Barcelona match to go ahead and a Serie A one between AC Milan and Como in Australia next February.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insisted the decision to grant approval on an “exceptional” basis did not set a precedent.

Fan groups have opposed the move, but Serie A chiefs believe it is a vital step in helping to grow the league’s worldwide appeal.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says the match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami will be an “historic step” (Handout from The Playbook/PA)

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said it was an “historic step” and added: “We understand and respect the concerns this decision may raise, but it is important to put it into context: this is one game out of the 380 that make up the season.

“LaLiga represents millions of fans around the world including many who follow their teams passionately and deserve the chance to experience seeing them live at least once.

“The match is about bringing our football closer to that global fanbase without diminishing enjoyment for those who enjoy it week in, week out in stadiums across Spain.”