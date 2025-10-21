Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sit out Tottenham training before Monaco trip

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sat out Tottenham training ahead of Wednesday’s fixture at Monaco in the Champions League.

Spurs captain Romero pulled out in the warm-up of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa with an adductor issue, while Udogie reported minor irritation in his knee after international duty.

Boss Thomas Frank was unable to confirm if Romero would recover in time to face Monaco after the defeat to Villa, but after the Argentinian missed training on Tuesday morning, he looks set to miss the trip to Stade Louis II.

Versatile defender Ben Davies was also absent from the session and it means Spurs could be without 10 players on Wednesday night.

Tottenham were already without Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke due to injuries, but Kota Takai and Mathys Tel are unavailable after not being included in the club’s Champions League squad.

Meanwhile Spurs have announced the appointment of Dan Lewindon as the club’s new performance director.