Chris Woakes: England must keep Mark Wood and Jofra Archer fit to win Ashes

Chris Woakes believes England must have either Mark Wood or Jofra Archer available for each Ashes Test if they are to triumph in Australia.

Both bowlers have been injury prone throughout their careers, and former England all-rounder Woakes cited fitness as a key factor in which side will come out on top.

Speaking on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show, Woakes said: “England have got to, in some way, shape or form, keep everyone fit.

“It’s not just fit and on the park it’s being not tired, not fatigued – the thought of someone playing all five Tests is going to be hard work. I think it’s important to have Jof or Woody playing a Test match at every point.”

Woakes had hoped to be on the field in the series, which begins in Perth on November 21, but retired from international cricket after being left out of the squad.

“I think the lads have got the best chance since 2010-11, so it would have been great to be a part of it,” he added.