Sean Dyche in pole position to take charge at Nottingham Forest

Sean Dyche is in pole position to become Nottingham Forest’s new manager.

The 54-year-old is the favoured candidate to take over at the City Ground following Ange Postecoglou’s sacking on Saturday, the PA news agency understands.

Dyche, who lives in Nottingham and was a trainee at the club, has been in advanced discussions to become Forest’s third manager of the season and an announcement could come within the next 24 hours, barring any late hitches.

Dyche has been in advanced discussions to become Forest’s third manager of the season (Steve Paston/PA)

He has been out of work since leaving Everton at the start of the year.

Forest are also reported to be considering former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and are known admirers of Fulham’s Marco Silva.

Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.

The Australian was in the post for only 39 days, but impatient owner Evangelos Marinakis pulled the trigger after no wins from his opening eight games.

Postecoglou, who had only just found a flat in the city before his dismissal, was appointed following the exit of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was fired in the September international break following a breakdown of relationship with Marinakis and head of global football Edu Gaspar.

The Portuguese had signed a new contract at the City Ground just three months earlier, having delivered European football to Forest for the first time in 20 years.

But Forest’s season has been plunged into disarray following the boardroom fallout, with the decision to bring Postecoglou to the club backfiring.

If a deal is completed, Dyche’s first game in charge could be Thursday’s Europa League clash with Porto at the City Ground.

Forest are in the relegation zone of the Premier League with just five points after eight games, but Dyche would inherit a squad that had over £100million of investment in the summer.