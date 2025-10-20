Sandro Tonali conspicuous by absence as Newcastle train ahead of Benfica clash

Midfielder Sandro Tonali was conspicuous by his absence as Newcastle trained on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.

The 25-year-old Italy international did not take part in the open section of the session in front of the cameras at the club’s Darsley Park base.

Tonali, a £55million signing from AC Milan during the summer of 2003, was replaced by Jacob Ramsey with 20 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton remaining.

The Italian has become a key member of Eddie Howe’s midfield alongside Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton since returning from his 10-month ban for gambling offences in August last year.

Tonali, a Carabao Cup winner with the Magpies in March, played all but a few minutes for his country in their World Cup qualifying victories over Estonia and Israel during the last international break.

Head coach Howe will hope to have him at his disposal on Tuesday evening as Newcastle attempt to add to the three points they collected from a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels earlier this month after losing their opening fixture to Barcelona at St James’ Park.