Mikel Arteta: Managers must set example after Diego Simeone’s clash in Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said managers have a responsibility to set an example ahead of Diego Simeone’s first match back in England after he clashed with Liverpool supporters.

Atletico Madrid boss Simeone was handed a one-match touchline ban by UEFA following chaotic scenes at the end of his side’s 3-2 defeat at Anfield in September.

Simeone admitted he regretted the incident and, speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League test against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta said: “If you react in a way which is not good, we have a responsibility to be an example.

“I have done it. I have made mistakes. But I try to learn and try not to do them again.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (right) during the match at Anfield in September (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is difficult (not to react) because you are defending your club, your players and small details can define at the end whether you win a match or not.

“We are there living it with high emotions and it is difficult to control. We get really emotional and we start to run with our players and celebrating goals. It is something natural and it has to be understood in a respectful way.

“From my experience over the years, I try to be a little bit calm but there are moments when it is not easy.”

Arteta will lock horns with Simeone for the first time in their group clash as the Arsenal manager aims to build on two wins for his side in Europe so far.

Arteta’s managerial style has drawn comparisons with Simeone, who is now in his 15th season in charge of the LaLiga outfit.

“Obviously he is someone that I look up to and have learned from him in many situations,” said Arteta.

“I rate him at the highest level. What he’s done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding. Not only what he has achieved but the way he’s done it – the identity he has created at the club, the team, the spirit, they are very simple and clear to identify and that’s because the manager is very much them.

“That’s extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time and to do it for 14 years, is something that’s incredible so it’ll be a pleasure to meet him.

“They have won major trophies, been in Champions League finals and made all the right steps when they needed to. We need to try and do that and we are on the journey to try and achieve that.”

Asked if he could envisage Simeone managing in the Premier League, Arteta continued: “If he works in the Champions League, which is the highest competition in Europe, he can do it anywhere.

“You have to come here and try it and feel it, but I’m very sure that his know-how is unbelievable and his character and willingness will take him anywhere.”