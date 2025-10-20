Denver Broncos complete historic comeback in one-point win over New York Giants

A last-gasp field goal helped the Denver Broncos pull off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to topple the New York Giants 33-32.

Wil Lutz’s 39-yard conversion as time expired lifted Denver’s final-quarter tally to 33 – the most fourth-quarter points scored by a team that had been shut out in the previous three quarters.

The Broncos looked on track to record their third loss of the year as they trailed 19-0 headed into the final 15 minutes, but Troy Franklin’s two-yard touchdown reception at the start of the quarter sparked the historic scoring run.

Denver found the end zone three times in the final six minutes and quarterback Bo Nix led a 56-yard drive in the final 30 seconds to put Lutz in place to secure the game-clinching score.

Nix finished the game with two passing and two rushing touchdowns, while Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart posted four touchdowns in the losing effort.

Davante Adams scored a hat-trick of touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams clinched a convincing 35-7 NFL victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, the first two – to Konata Mumpfield and Adams – helping the Rams establish a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Their dominance continued as the Jaguars were punished for a third time when Stafford again found Adams from close range.

Adams celebrates his hat-trick (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The third quarter remained scoreless, but the Rams put the game to bed at the start of the fourth, Stafford picking up his fourth passing touchdown when he threw for 31 yards to Terrance Ferguson.

Jaguars avoided the blank, getting on the scoreboard through rookie Travis Hunter, but the Rams had the final word as Stafford again found Adams to cap a brilliant display, earning the Rams their fifth win of the season and inflicting a second straight loss on the Jaguars.

Rashee Rice scored two touchdowns to help Kansas City Chiefs earn a comfortable 31-0 win over Las Vegas Raiders.

Victory for the Chiefs earned them a third successive win and Patrick Mahomes got them up and running when he threw to Rice from two yards to put them 7-0 in front.

Rashee Rice scored twice (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Kansas took the game away from the Raiders in the second quarter with two touchdowns, Mahomes passing to Hollywood Brown and Rice again, before Isiah Pacheco put the icing on the cake with nine minutes to go.

Chicago Bears held off a New Orleans Saints fightback to seal their fourth win of the season 26-14.

The Bears charged into a 20-point lead thanks to two field goals from Jake Moody before D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai rushed over for the touchdowns.

Spencer Rattler threw to Chris Olave either side of half-time to cut the deficit to six, but two more field goals from Moody settled the contest.

Philadelphia Eagles returned to winning way with a 28-22 victory Minnesota Vikings.

AJ Brown and Jalyx Hunt touched down for the Eagles, but three field goals kept the Vikings in touch at 14-9.

Jalen Hurts then threw 79 yards to Devonta Smith as the Eagles took control, but Jordan Mason replied for the Vikings before Brown’s second touchdown wrapped up the win.

New England Patriots came from behind to pick up their fifth win of the season, 31-13 over Tennessee Titans.

Touchdowns from Austin Hooper, Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson and K’Lavon Chaisson saw the Patriots come from behind to claim a fourth straight win.

New York Jets are still without a win after they suffered a 13-6 defeat to Carolina Panthers.

Xavier Legette’s touchdown earned Panthers the win (Adam Hunger/AP)

Xavier Legette scored the only touchdown of the game a minute before the break for the Panthers.

Quinshon Judkins scored a hat-trick of touchdowns to help Cleveland Browns pick up their second win of the season with a convincing 31-6 victory over Miami Dolphins.

The Indianapolis Colts downed the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 despite Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for three touchdowns and 420 yards.

A late rally lifted the Green Bay Packers to a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22.

And Christian McCaffrey ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers’ 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.