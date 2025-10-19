Roy Keane criticises Virgil van Dijk’s performance as Liverpool lose again

Roy Keane has questioned the performance of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk during the club’s ongoing slump in form.

The Premier League champions suffered their fourth successive loss in all competitions on Sunday as they were beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

After the game Van Dijk said it was important the team stayed calm, but Keane, the former United skipper, feels the Dutch defender needs to take a look at himself.

The Irishman, working as a pundit for Sky Sports, said: “Liverpool did look edgy. They do look like they’re forcing things. They do look like the balance, the chemistry, is not quite there.

“When you’re the centre-half and you’re a big player, and last year we were on about who’s going to stay and he signs the big contract, and then you’re giving up loads of goals, then I’d be looking at him.

“I’d be looking (and thinking), ‘What are you doing?’

“I think a couple of years ago he spoke about Man United coming here and parking the bus and being critical of United.

“Well, they’ve scored two today, they scored two last year, and you’re the centre-half of this team. Always start with the man in the mirror, because he’s a big leader.

Keane feels Van Dijk could do more to help Liverpool’s new signings settle (Mike Egerton/PA)

“If you’re the centre-half and your team are all of a sudden giving up loads of goals, you’ve got new people coming to your club, you’ve got to have a good look at yourself, (and say) ‘Am I really helping these lads? Am I getting a grip of people?’

“Little incidents we saw with the (first) goal there – yes, we’ll give United plaudits – but I do look at him going, ‘Are you really sprinting back?’

“United’s attacking players, certainly, had a bit of a swagger about them, whereas Liverpool, they struggled to deal with that.”

Van Dijk failed to get back to cut out Bryan Mbeumo’s first-minute opener for United after clashing with team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.

Cody Gakpo, who hit a post three times, equalised for the hosts 12 minutes from time, but Harry Maguire grabbed a winner in the 84th minute.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “We conceded a very sloppy second goal. We worked so hard to get back into the game, we created opportunities to score the winner, but if you concede the second goal like that, obviously, that’s the disappointing part.

“Overall, if you look at the game, we were far too rushed. I think we were making wrong decisions.

“It’s an interesting time now. We have to stick together, not only us as players, but together with our fans and everyone that wants us to win.

“It’s about staying very calm. When things get tough, it’s important that we keep that same mentality of being there for each other. It’s still a long season.”