Nat Sciver-Brunt hails ‘special’ Heather Knight knock after England reach semis

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hailed a “special” innings from Heather Knight as a superb century by the former skipper helped secure a four-run win over India to book a World Cup semi-final spot.

Knight, whose summer was hampered by a hamstring problem, marked her 300th international appearance with an excellent 109 which was the mainstay of England’s 288 for eight, with India fighting back to take a flurry of wickets.

Set a highest ODI run-chase, India looked well placed after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (88) made half-centuries – only for England’s bowlers to exert some late pressure to dampen the partisan crowd as hopes of a home win faded away.

“Heather’s innings was special,” Sciver-Brunt said in her post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“Her use of sweeps and reverse-sweeps was brilliant. We messed up the last five-six overs, but (got) crucial runs from Charlie (Dean).”

Sciver-Brunt praised the resolve of her side, their last match against Pakistan in Colombo having been washed out after England slumped to 79 for seven.

“I am so so happy,” she said. “Everyone just showed how calm they were and were really clear in what they wanted to do.

“We knew throughout the bowling innings that we really needed to stick in.

“A partnership obviously happened with Harman and Smriti and they looked like they were going to chase it easy, but we knew if we got a wicket at one end, we could really put on the pressure.”

Sciver-Brunt added: “We haven’t been tested towards the end of the innings with the ball, so we wanted to be ready for that, but everyone came in with brilliant plans and executed brilliantly.”

England will next face Australia, also in Indore, on Wednesday.

“The Australia match is one to look forward to, and get into the battle,” Sciver-Brunt said. “We are happy to get the qualification, but want to take some confidence into the knock-outs.”

Knight was pleased with her match-defining innings after registering a third ODI hundred.

“It was nice to get conditions were it felt a bit more conducive to batting,” she said. “I just wanted to put the accelerator down, because I felt we needed 300 on that pitch.

“I was a bit frustrated with how I got out, but I am really pleased. With 300 caps as well, I was desperate to put in a statement performance.”

It was a third straight defeat for tournament co-hosts India, who now face a battle to secure the final qualification berth, having appeared in a strong position at the halfway point of their run-chase.

“Smriti’s wicket was the turning point for us,” said Kaur, whose side had been 234 for three.

“We still had batters, but I don’t know how things went the other way. Credit to England – they didn’t lose hope.

“It is a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in, but the last five or six overs didn’t go according to the plan.

“It is a heartbreaking moment. We are playing good cricket, we are not giving up, but have to cross the line.”