Los Angeles Rams secure dominant NFL win over Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley

Davante Adams scored a hat-trick of touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams clinched a convincing 35-7 NFL victory over Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, the first two – to Konata Mumpfield and Adams – helping the Rams establish a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Adams celebrates his hat-trick (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Their dominance continued as the Jaguars were punished for a third time when Stafford again found Adams from close range.

The third quarter remained scoreless but the Rams put the game to bed at the start of the fourth, Stafford picking up his fourth passing touchdown of the contest when he threw for 31 yards to Terrance Ferguson.

Jaguars avoided the blank, getting on the scoreboard through rookie Travis Hunter, but the Rams had the final word as Stafford again found Adams to cap a brilliant display, earning the Rams their fifth win of the season and inflicting a second straight loss on the Jaguars.