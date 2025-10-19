Heather Knight scores ton as England beat India to reach World Cup semi-finals

England dug in to close out a four-run win over hosts India and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup after Heather Knight had marked her 300th international appearance with a fine century in Indore.

Knight’s superb 109 was the mainstay of England’s 288 for eight, with India fighting back to take a flurry of wickets.

Set a highest ODI run chase, India looked well placed after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (88) both made half-centuries – only for England’s bowlers to exert some late pressure to dampen the partisan home crowd as hopes of victory faded away.

England – who saw their last match against Pakistan in Colombo washed out, having slumped to 79 for seven – made a strong start after winning the toss at Holkar Stadium.

India finally struck at the end of the 16th over when Tammy Beaumont (22) was bowled as she tried to sweep a full delivery by Deepti Sharma, who collected her 150th ODI wicket.

Amy Jones, who earlier survived an India review for lbw off Renuka Singh, brought up her first World Cup half-century before then chipping Sharma to Mandhana at short mid-on for 56.

Former England skipper Knight joined Nat Sciver-Brunt in the middle and the pair soon set about building another strong partnership to push the total past 200 in the 38th over.

India fought back to build some pressure, which was rewarded when captain Harmanpreet Kaur held a fine catch to dismiss Sciver-Brunt (38) off Sree Charani.

Knight – whose summer was hampered by a hamstring problem – completed her century off 86 balls in the 44th over with another boundary, but was then run out on 109 when attempting a quick second following a fine throw from Amanjot Kaur to leave England seemingly well set at 249 for four.

India, though, picked up momentum in the closing stages and conceded just 36 off the last five overs as England continued to lose cheap wickets.

First Sophia Dunkley (15) holed out to Sharma off Charani, with Alice Capsey and Emma Lamb soon following before Sophie Ecclestone was run out.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Smriti Mandhana both made half-centuries (Ajit Solanki/AP)

Charlie Dean, helped by a late burst, finished unbeaten on 19, while Sharma recorded her best World Cup ODI figures of four for 51.

England made an early breakthrough in the third over when Pratika Rawal (six) nicked Lauren Bell behind and Dean then trapped Harleen Deol (24) lbw at the end of the powerplay to put the hosts at 42 for two.

However, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Mandhana then dug in to push their side on to 125 at the halfway stage.

England were in need of some inspiration – which came in the 31st over when Lamb held a low catch to remove Harmanpreet Kaur off a slightly-wider delivery from Sciver-Brunt.

Mandhana, struggling with cramp, pushed India on towards needing a run-a-ball heading into the final 10 overs before being caught by Capsey at long-off.

After Sharma had brought up her own 50, India lost Richa Ghosh cheaply when she drilled Sciver-Brunt straight to Knight at cover as England built some late pressure.

Ecclestone then removed Sharma – caught by Dunkley – to further dampen the home support with India left needing 14 off the last over from Linsey Smith as they slumped to a third-straight World Cup defeat.