Thomas Frank wants Spurs fans to play part in turning stadium into a fortress

Thomas Frank wants to make Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortress but knows it will take “unbelievable cohesion” with the fans to achieve.

Spurs host Aston Villa on Sunday eager to arrest their woeful home form in the Premier League, with only three top-flight wins in 2025.

The majority of a dismal run of three home wins in 17 league games came under Frank’s predecessor Ange Postecoglou, who struggled with an injury crisis at the start of the year before he prioritised Europa League success over domestic matters.

However, Frank’s short tenure has produced mixed results at the club’s 62,850-seater stadium, with boos audible after a defeat to Bournemouth in August and following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Wolves last month.

The 52-year-old is determined to enjoy more home triumphs like against Burnley and Villarreal but knows both players and fans must play their part.

Asked if Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was too “nice” to become a fortress, Frank said: “It shouldn’t be.

“Haven’t they thought a lot about the acoustics in the stadium, so it should sound very loud when the fans are behind the team? I guess that’s part of it.

“I think if we have that cohesion and energy between fans and team, I think there will be unbelievable sound and noise and energy in the stadium that hopefully can push us forward.

“We would like our home to be a fortress. That is the ultimate aim. Can we make our home an unbelievably difficult place to come to? Then you know the job is half done in terms of what you like to try to achieve.

“And that is like an unbelievable cohesion between the team and the fans and that needs to go hand in hand. It cannot only be the team, it cannot only be the fans. It needs to be both and we need to bring energy to each other.

“That is absolutely key and we need to do everything that we can to work unbelievably hard, perform well, try to be positive, all that, but also need a little bit of help because football in every game goes a little bit up and down, so we need the fans, especially in the tough moments.

“The better they can be behind the team – and it’s not easy – the better it will be and they will have and feel more success for the team.

“So we need that, but when our fans are behind the team and the stadium is rocking, I think it’s one of the best places in the world.”

Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) could be involved on Sunday after he played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Watford on October 10.

“It’s very important to have him fit and available. I think he looks better and better,” Frank said.

“It’s fair to say he needs a little bit of time to get up to fully firing.”

Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke are unavailable.