Scott Parker hails ‘quality’ and ‘individual brilliance’ shown in Burnley win

Burnley boss Scott Parker said two moments of brilliance earned his side a 2-0 home win over Leeds, which lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

England veteran Kyle Walker delivered a brilliant, arcing cross for Lesley Ugochukwu to head Burnley into an interval lead before substitute Loum Tchaouna’s second-half wonder strike sealed their second league win of the season.

Otherwise, it was Leeds who created the better chances, albeit without seriously testing Martin Dubravka after the goalkeeper had deflected Brenden Aaronson’s first-half effort onto a post.

Parker said: “In terms of professional sport, you’re relying on bits of brilliance and the first goal showed that with Kyle Walker’s cross.

“If you could have placed the ball where it needed to go, you’d have been spot on and the execution of the header. They’re the fine margins, the quality you need in this league.

“And the second goal probably epitomises that as well. I’d like to sit here and say I had an influence on that, or we train for that.

“But it’s bits of quality and individual brilliance that has obviously given us a bit of air at the back end (of the match), at 2-0, because the (Leeds) pressure’s come in a little bit, which you expect.”

French winger Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion with a swerving 30-yard shot which dipped under the crossbar.

Leeds remain in 15th place after slipping to their fourth league defeat of the season, one point above Burnley and three clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors were guilty of missing a string of half-chances and when asked where it went wrong for his side, head coach Daniel Farke said: “Both boxes, if I’m honest.

“In an away game on Premier League level, you can’t have better statistics than we did today.

“We dominated each and every aspect, possession, shots, shots on target, big chances, expected goals, corners, everything.”

Farke said he was pleased with his side’s defending after they restricted Burnley to few openings, while he acknowledged the quality of both their goals.

He added: “We defended well, we didn’t allow much, but one situation before half-time, a quality cross from Kyle Walker and a really good header.

“The second was a wonder-strike, a crazy curve of the ball. Yes, we could have stepped out a bit earlier, but there’s not really much to moan about in general.”