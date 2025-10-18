England’s best cricket still to come at World Cup, says Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards is not concerned by England’s display in their abandoned group game against Pakistan and remains confident their “best cricket” is still to come at the Women’s World Cup.

England were indebted to rain in Colombo on Wednesday as they slumped to 79 for seven, with their total of 133 for nine off 31 overs never looking likely to trouble Pakistan.

However, wet weather halted Pakistan’s chase on 34 without loss after 6.1 overs to keep England unbeaten after five fixtures, with four wins.

Only two points are required to secure a semi-final berth and Edwards’ team will try to achieve that against co-hosts India on Sunday.

“We’ve spoken about it, it would be silly not too, but one of the messages to the team is don’t dwell on it,” head coach Edwards said after she confirmed Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone were fit enough to feature.

“It’s a new game against a new team and we’ve learned lessons from the last four or five games.

“And if someone had said to me a few weeks ago, you’ll be unbeaten in this position, I would have taken it and I think our best cricket is still in front of us. That’s the most exciting thing.”

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a century against Sri Lanka and Heather Knight added 79 not out against Bangladesh, but the majority of England’s batters are still searching for form.

Asked if she was confident others would step up, Edwards said: “Yeah, I’m really confident.

“I’m not concerned. Disappointed we didn’t adapt enough, but not concerned. As I said, you have to move on quickly in tournament cricket.

“Look at South Africa, first game of the tournament they are bowled out for 69 and they have played really well since.”

England thrashed India by 152 runs in a warm-up fixture last month but lost both one-day and T20 home series to the same opposition this summer.

Former Mumbai Indians head coach Edwards, who was only appointed in April, does not place too much weight on those matches.

Edwards added: “We’ve been lucky that we’ve played a lot against India in the last 12 months. We have a lot of experiences, but this is a one-off game and in India, in a World Cup, it’s a massive game.

“We know the threats of India, but equally we have some great players in our group. I am sure it is set up to be a fantastic game.

“We know from the summer how tough a challenge India are going to be and certainly in home conditions, but that’s exciting.

“We’re excited to be here, there will be a lot supporting India, but two points up for grabs for both teams and two important points.”