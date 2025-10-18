Burnley move out of bottom three after home win against Leeds

Loum Tchaouna struck a second-half stunner as Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League’s battle between two newly-promoted sides at Turf Moor.

French substitute Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion from 30 yards after Lesley Ugochukwu had headed the Clarets into a half-time lead.

Burnley’s second league victory of the season halted a five-game winless run and lifted them out of the bottom three, while toothless Leeds remain 15th after slipping to their fourth league defeat of the campaign.

The two sides drew the corresponding fixture 0-0 in the Championship last season on their way to amassing 100 points each and they made a cagey start to this one.

But England veteran Kyle Walker provided a moment of quality to light up the mediocrity in the 18th minute, the 35-year-old right-back delivering a brilliant arcing cross for the unmarked Ugochukwu to head Burnley in front.

It was the French midfielder’s second goal of the season following his £23million summer switch from Chelsea and it prompted Leeds into greater urgency.

The visitors went on to dominate first-half possession and not for the first time this season passed up a golden scoring chance in the 32nd minute.

Jack Harrison’s driving run drew a clutch of Burnley defenders and he played Brenden Aaronson into acres of space inside the area, only for the American’s low shot to be deflected onto a post by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Burnley goalkeeper then comfortably held Anton Stach’s sweetly-struck free-kick as the Clarets held on to their lead without further alarm before the interval.

Leeds looked to raise the tempo after the restart, but hopeful punts into the box were gobbled up by Burnley’s central defenders Maxime Esteve and Axel Tuanzebe.

Harrison volleyed over after being picked out by Stach in the box, while Leeds boss Daniel Farke showed his frustration after another wayward effort by the winger.

Leeds substitute Lukas Nmecha headed straight at Dubravka and it got worse for the visitors when Burnley spectacularly doubled their lead in the 68th minute with their first second-half shot on goal.

Tchaouna, a replacement for Jacob Bruun Larsen 10 minutes earlier, received the ball from Florentino Luis 30 yards from goal and unleashed a swerving thunderbolt that dipped in under the crossbar.

Leeds continued to huff and puff their way into Burnley’s final third without severely testing Dubravka.

Substitute Joel Piroe and Pascal Struijk headed off target and Nmecha’s header looped over the crossbar.

Piroe stabbed another effort wide in the closing stages and in stoppage time Dubravka held Joe Rodon’s header before Calvert-Lewin headed off target.