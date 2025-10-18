Shropshire Star
Close

Ange Postecoglou sacked minutes after Nottingham Forest lose to Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou only lasted five-and-a-half weeks at the City Ground.

By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Supporting image for story: Ange Postecoglou sacked minutes after Nottingham Forest lose to Chelsea
Ange Postecoglou was sacked after Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 loss at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou after only 40 days and eight matches in charge following a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat midway through the contest at City Ground and an announcement on Postecoglou’s future was confirmed 19 minutes after full-time.

Postecoglou was only appointed on September 9 – four months on from Europa League success with Tottenham – but after no win and six defeats from his first eight matches, Marinakis has acted and Forest are on the hunt for a third manager already this season.