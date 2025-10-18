Ange Postecoglou joins list of shortest managerial reigns in Premier League era

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou after only 40 days and five Premier League matches in charge following a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat midway through the contest at City Ground and an announcement on Postecoglou’s future was confirmed 19 minutes after full-time.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other bosses who have failed to stick around in the Premier League era.

Les Reed (Charlton)

40 days and seven games

Les Reed lasted just 40 days (Chris Young/PA)

Taking over with the club struggling after eight defeats in their first 12 league games, Reed failed to improve matters. He picked up just four points in seven games, suffered a League Cup exit against Wycombe and was sacked on Christmas Eve.

Rene Meulensteen (Fulham)

75 days and 13 games

Rene Meulensteen was Fulham’s second manager of a poor season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Manchester United coach replaced Martin Jol but failed to even see out the season as they slipped to the foot of the table, after losing nine of his games, and the Cottagers made Felix Magath their third manager of the campaign, eventually finishing 19th.

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace)

77 days and four games

Frank De Boer was in charge of Crystal Palace for four Premier League games (Steven Paston/PA)

The former Netherlands star was an eye-catching appointment at Selhurst Park and was allowed to bring in Jairo Riedewald for £8million as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan but was dispensed with after just four league games – which did not yield a point or a goal – and a League Cup win over second-tier Ipswich.

Bob Bradley (Swansea)

84 days and 11 games

Bob Bradley’s time at Swansea was short (Simon Galloway/PA)

The first American to manage in the Premier League, Bradley lasted only from October to December 2016 – though unlike Reed, he at least made it through Christmas before being axed on December 27. He took eight points from 11 games and left Swansea 19th in the table, having also struggled under Francesco Guidolin, but they finally found their man as Paul Clement secured top-flight survival.

Quique Sanchez Flores (Watford)

85 days and 10 games

Quique Sanchez Flores came back for more at Watford (Mark Kerton/PA)

Watford’s managerial merry-go-round under the Pozzo family’s ownership stands out among Premier League clubs and Sanchez Flores has taken two rides, serving for 44 games between June 2015 and May 2016 but only a dozen – with two wins – on his return three years later.

Nathan Jones (Southampton)

94 days and eight games

Nathan Jones had a torrid time at Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The Welshman left Luton to succeed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November 2022 but, for the second time after his miserable 10 months at Stoke in 2019, it proved an unsuccessful spell away from Kenilworth Road. Five wins and nine defeats from his 14 games in charge left Saints seeking a third boss of the season.