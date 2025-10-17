Toulouse and York promoted to expanded Super League for 2026 season

Toulouse and York have been promoted to an expanded 14-team Betfred Super League for 2026.

The two clubs, who contested the Championship Grand Final earlier this month, were selected by a five-member panel chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine.

The panel was tasked with selecting the two best candidates to join the 12 teams who had already secured their place in the top-flight by virtue of the IMG grading scores announced on Thursday.

Toulouse and York, who ranked 13th and 14th respectively, were selected from a short list of applicants, with London considered the other viable contenders for a return to Super League.

Toulouse, who will join fellow French side Catalans in the top tier, played one season in Super League in 2022 before being relegated back to the Championship.

York have not played in the top division in the Super League era. A previous York club last featured in the top division, then the Championship, in 1986.

The decision will come as a blow to London, who had high hopes of being lifted back into the top flight after being effectively relaunched by a new consortium including Australian rugby league great Darren Lockyer.

It means next year’s Super League will feature three new teams, with Bradford having been confirmed on Thursday in place of Salford.