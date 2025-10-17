George Russell convinced he has the best seat in Formula One at Mercedes

George Russell believes most drivers on the Formula One grid would want to be in his Mercedes seat next season.

The 27-year-old signed a new multi-year contract this week after protracted negotiations and persistent rumours linking four-time world champion Max Verstappen with the team.

Mercedes announced their driver line-up until the end of next season, with Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli locked in until the end of 2026.

That potentially leaves the door ajar for Verstappen to be targeted again for 2027, with many believing Mercedes are well-placed to boast the strongest engine for the sport’s new regulations next season.

Russell is confident he is in the best place possible and believes he may hold the most coveted seat in F1.

“I think if every single seat was available right now and I could choose any single seat to race for the 2026 season I would choose Mercedes,” Russell said.

“I think a number of drivers would do so as well.

“Nobody can foresee what’s going to happen in the future and I’m sure there are going to be big uncertainties and unknowns going into next year and surprises, good and bad.

Verstappen has been persistently linked with Mercedes (AP Photo/John Locher)

“But you can only make a decision based on the information you have in the moment and with all the info I have, I’m super happy.

“I think there’s a lot of expectations upon next year but it’s a very exciting year and there’s nowhere else I would wish to be.”

Russell has been one of the star performers on the grid this season and his new deal came off the back of victory in Singapore a fortnight ago.

He comes into this weekend’s United States Grand Prix 36 points adrift of third-placed Verstappen in the driver standings.

Russell reiterated his stance that he would relish the chance to test himself alongside the Dutchman if that situation occurred.

“That’s never really been a concern of mine and I have 100 per cent belief in my abilities and I would relish that chance to go alongside him,” he added.

“I want to go up against the best in the world and when I joined the team being team-mates with Lewis (Hamilton), that felt like a tall order for anybody and at that point, people deemed Lewis as untouchable the same way as today, people deem Max as untouchable.”

Meanwhile, American Tim Mayer has abandoned his bid to run for the FIA presidency but hit out at the election process.

Incumbent Mohammed ben Sulayem is set to be unchallenged as rules dictate that candidates must nominate a vice-president from each of the FIA’s six global regions.

There is only one potential candidate in South America – Bernie Ecclestone’s wife Fabiana, who supports Ben Sulayem.

“There is no choice. There will be no vote between ideas, no contest of visions, no test of leadership,” Mayer said.

“There will be only one candidate and that’s not democracy — that’s the illusion of democracy.”