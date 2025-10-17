Cole Palmer to miss six more weeks of Chelsea action with injury – Enzo Maresca

Cole Palmer is set to miss the next six weeks for Chelsea with head coach Enzo Maresca warning that the club’s medical staff are “not magicians”.

The 23-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury for much of the season and has not played since being taken off 20 minutes into the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on September 20.

Prior to the international break Maresca said he had hoped to have Palmer back for Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest but, when asked about the progress of the injury, he admitted: “I was wrong. Unfortunately he needs to be out probably six more weeks.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We try just to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is that when he comes back he’s fully fit.”

“Unfortunately the medical staff are not magicians. You never know that (timeframe). Probably he needs six weeks. We hope six weeks are enough. It’s a problem we need to see step by step, week after week.

“He looks relaxed. He’s doing all the therapy that he needs to do. He looks good.”

The injury, which first presented when he was forced to withdraw from the line-up minutes before kick-off in the 5-1 win over West Ham in August, will not require surgery.

Chelsea coped well in his absence that day but at times this season have looked desperately short of creativity when Palmer has not been on the pitch.

The dependence on their talisman was evident during September’s 2-2 draw at Brentford when a display painfully lacking in attacking bite was enlivened once he was brought on in the second half.

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo is an injury doubt (Adam Davy/PA)

Palmer scored Chelsea’s equaliser and generally tipped the balance of the match in favour of Maresca’s side.

He also missed the unconvincing home win over Fulham and defeat to Brighton, though the team gave a more promising glimpse of life without their best player in the 2-1 win over Liverpool before the international break.

“To replace Cole is difficult because he is a very important player for us, probably one of the best in the Premier League,” said Maresca. “To replace that kind of player is always difficult.

“It depends on the game plan. Against Liverpool in that position was Malo Gusto. Against Benfica it was Facundo (Buonanotte). We need to find different solutions.

“We don’t have another player like Cole. He is unique.”

One option will be to turn to Brazilian teenager Estevao, used sparingly until now as he adjusts to English football but whose winning goal five minutes into stoppage time against the champions could prove key in transforming the mood around Stamford Bridge after a slow start to the season.

Enzo Fernandez is a doubt for Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There was mixed injury news elsewhere in the squad with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto all doubts for the trip to the City Ground.

However, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are set to return to ease Maresca’s selection issues in defence, while Andrey Santos is also back.

“Moises, Enzo and Pedro didn’t take part in the session yesterday, we’ll see if they can train today otherwise they will be out for tomorrow. Reece (James) is fully fit.”