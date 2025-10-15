Thomas Tuchel: No chance England will take it easy in final World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Tuchel says England will continue to go throttle in November’s final two World Cup qualifiers, despite having already booked their place at the tournament.

Tuesday’s 5-0 win in Latvia clinched qualification for next summer’s finals as England made it six wins from six in a flawless Group K campaign.

That means there is nothing riding on next month’s matches against Serbia and Albania and Tuchel could take the chance to experiment.

But the German says his side are “building something” and will not let up, even if he is unsure of how the squad will look.

Asked how early qualification will affect his thinking, he replied: “To be very honest, I don’t know. I’m not so sure if this changes anything in the nomination process.

“Maybe it does, but I need to get my head around it next week. Now is a moment to enjoy it.

“You can feel it in the dressing room. I can feel it with myself, but in the dressing room is all smiles. It’s a very special moment. It’s not daily business that you qualify for a World Cup.

“So we did this. We will then think about how this affects our next camp.

“Harry (Kane) just gave a speech that said everyone will be ready to keep this thing going in November.

“No one will step back and lean back and take anything for granted.

“So they feel that they’re building something. Maybe it will give us the chance to try some stuff.

“Maybe it will give us the chance to manage minutes. But I can assure you, we will stay competitive no matter how we decide and how we organise these two matches.

“We want to win both matches because we owe it to ourselves. We need to keep the thing going and what we build is very precious.”