Luke Littler’s hot streak continues as he wins Players Championship 32

Luke Littler’s hot streak continued after the teenage sensation added the Players Championship 32 to the World Grand Prix he won on Sunday.

Littler toppled Dennie Olde Kalter 8-2 in the final in Wigan, producing his 10th 180 of the tournament and lifting his average to 110.73 in the process.

It was the 18-year-old’s first Players Championship title of the season and the triumph secured his place at next month’s Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

Littler has also won the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay this year and when asked if he felt unstoppable, he replied: “I definitely do.

“At the start of the day it’s never the best, you’ve just got to get past those early stages.

“Then when it comes down to the last 16 and quarters, that’s when it turns nitty-gritty. I’m very happy with today (Wednesday).

“I’m very exhausted but happy to have come away with a win. I did the Grand Prix and then the youth, yesterday and today.

“Minehead was always at the back of my mind. On my social media some people said I’m not going to make it, but I’ve won it today.

“I’ve been playing for 10 or 11 days non-stop so I will have a well-deserved break this weekend and then I will be back for the Europeans.”