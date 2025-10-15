John Stones says England building ‘something special’ after reaching World Cup

John Stones says England’s World Cup qualification is sweet reward for getting through the tough times which left him contemplating retirement.

Stones was part of Thomas Tuchel’s side which beat Latvia 5-0 on Tuesday to secure their place at next summer’s tournament in North America.

The Manchester City defender recently revealed he thought about hanging up his boots after last season was decimated by injury.

But he is through the other side of that nightmare and is targeting “something special”.

Asked whether it helps get over his struggles, he said: “It definitely does. It’s hard for me to express it.

England on Tuesday became the first European nation to qualify for the World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The personal satisfaction, joy, happiness of being here, of going through that tough period, I suppose that’s why you do it.

“I have proved to myself that I can overcome anything, in tough times.

“It makes it more satisfying and I’ll hopefully be on the plane to go next year and hopefully we can do something special.”

England became the first European nation to qualify for the tournament after they made it six wins from six without conceding a goal.

The last three games especially have seen Tuchel’s men click and Stones wants the upward trajectory to continue.

Captain Harry Kane (second right) celebrates scoring England’s third goal against Latvia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Just the manner we’ve done it in, I’ve only been here fully this camp, but was partially here last camp, and could see where it was going,” he said.

“Six clean sheets, numerous goals, the fashion that we’ve done it in and the professionalism that’s been set.

“How we have treated every game, and how we’ve performed in every game, it’s been getting better and better. We’ve got to keep building.

“We’re not trying to make a statement. We’re trying to try to build and get better.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of, I’m extremely proud of the guys that have contributed over this period, it’s been really special.”