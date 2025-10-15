Harry Kane bids to banish memories of World Cup heartache next summer

Harry Kane wants to banish the memories of his World Cup heartache and deliver glory to England next summer.

Kane helped secure qualification to the 2026 tournament in North America with two goals in a 5-0 win against Latvia.

It means the 32-year-old will get another crack on the biggest stage, four years on from missing a late penalty in the quarter-final defeat against France in Qatar – something which haunted the striker for some time.

That was a rare moment of failure for the Bayern Munich striker, who has since gone on to become his country’s top scorer and, after moving to 76 goals with his Latvian double, has eyes on a century.

That skied spot-kick was the lowest moment of his career but he wants to create a new high next year.

“I’d say that was probably the worst that I felt in any moment,” he said. “Obviously I’ve lost finals before.

“To have that responsibility, you almost feel like it fell on my shoulders and I guess not being able to execute something that I’ve been able to execute many a time in my career, I think that was the hardest part to process and take.

“I don’t think about it too much now. After another major tournament, you get over it and get on with it.

“I scored a penalty in the semi-final of the Euros which was as high pressure as you are going to get.

“In terms of that being my last memory (of a World Cup), yeah, I’m looking forward to the next World Cup to try and put that right, to try and go further. To try and lift the trophy as we all dream of doing.

“And the opportunity is always there when that is coming around.

“I think those moments only shape you as a person, as a player and it’s definitely helped me to become a better player.”

Kane netted a brace as England sealed qualification to next summer’s World Cup on Tuesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kane certainly has hit new heights since that moment and admits to currently playing the best football of his career.

At 32, the goals are flowing as fast as they ever have done and his double in Riga took his tally to 21 in 13 games this season for club and country.

Kane is on the way to invincibility as he moved to 76 goals for his country and a century looks increasingly likely.

“I think it’s there. The way I’m feeling right now, I’m not slowing down any time soon,” he said.

“I want to stay at this level for as long as I can. I’m on 76 now so that leaves 24 and we have a few more games between now and the World Cup and then try and edge closer to that 100.

“The goals are there and the numbers speak for themselves. The way I feel on the pitch, the way I am seeing the game, physically and without the ball, pressing, I feel in a really good place.”

Kane has been the bedrock of the England team that reached successive European Championship finals as well as a World Cup semi-final under Sir Gareth Southgate.

And the Bayern Munich striker says that puts this group in a good position.

“We’ve been knocking on the door, but it doesn’t just happen overnight,” he added. “You’ve got to keep being in those situations and we’ve done that.

“There’s always excitement leading up to a major tournament, we’ll be excited for sure.

“But we know we’re just at the bottom of the mountain still. To win a World Cup is going to be incredibly hard.

“We’ll have to beat the biggest teams on the biggest stage and these moments, these feelings we’ve got together right now are important stepping stones to arriving in the summer and being fearless against anyone.”