Stuart Broad claims Australia have ‘worst’ team in 15 years ahead of the Ashes

Stuart Broad claims England will face the “worst” Australia team since 2010 in the upcoming Ashes.

Broad has helped crank up the “war of words” before the first Test in Perth on November 21 in response to former Australia opener David Warner predicting a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Broad told the BBC’s For the Love of Cricket podcast: “You wouldn’t be outlandish in thinking – it’s actually not an opinion, it’s a fact – it’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it’s the best English team since 2010.

Stuart Broad retired as a player after the 2023 Ashes series in England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“So those things match up to the fact it’s going to be a brilliant Ashes series.”

Broad retired as a player after the 2023 Ashes series in England when Australia kept hold of the urn after the series ended 2-2.

He was a member of the England squad when they last triumphed in Australia in 2010-2011, winning 3-1 under captain Andrew Strauss to retain the urn.

“It’s very, very difficult to win in Australia as an England side, or any side – it just is,” Broad said.

“Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was ‘which team’s under the most pressure?’ Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they’re expected to win. They’re brilliant at home.

Former Australia opener David Warner predicts England will not win a Test during the Ashes Down Under (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But they’ve got question marks over their team and question marks over captain (Pat Cummins).”

Cummins, sidelined since July due to lumbar bone stress in his back, has said he is “less likely than likely” to play in the opening Test.

Broad added: “Australia have been so consistent for a long period of time that you just knew who was going to open the batting, who was going to bat where, what bowlers there were – and they don’t have that.

“I don’t think anyone could argue that it’s their weakest team since 2010… it’s just a fact.”