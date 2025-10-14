Sarina Wiegman hands first England calls to trio for Brazil and Australia games

Sarina Wiegman has handed maiden call-ups to Katie Reid, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall in her 25-player squad for England’s first games since winning Euro 2025.

Wiegman is preparing her side for friendlies against Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on October 25 and Australia at Pride Park three days later.

Twenty of the European Championship-winning group keep their places, with Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson absent through injury.

Arsenal defensive pair Reid and Hinds, and Aston Villa midfielder Kendall get their first taste of a Lionesses camp, while midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns return after missing out on the Euros squad.

Wiegman will have to get used to life without defender Millie Bright, who announced her retirement from international football on Monday.

The 32-year-old won 88 caps during her England career and was a key part of the Euro 2022-winning side before captaining the team to the World Cup final the following year.

She missed the Euro 2025 triumph through injury, watching on as the Lionesses overcame Spain on penalties to retain their title in Switzerland in July.

The clash with Brazil will be the first meeting between the sides since the Finalissima in April 2023, when Ella Toone scored in a 1-1 draw at Wembley before Wiegman’s side were again successful in a shootout.

Wiegman (centre) and players celebrate after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty during the Euro 2025 final shootout in Basel (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s great to be back and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of our fantastic home support again after such an incredible summer in Switzerland,” Wiegman said.

“We felt the energy from the stands throughout the tournament and we’re grateful to have our fans with us again in October and November.

“In Brazil and Australia we’ll be facing two top opponents who will each test us in different ways, which is exactly the kind of challenge we need as we prepare for World Cup qualification starting early next year.

“It’s lovely to celebrate success, but this is also the start of a new cycle with new opportunities and objectives. I cannot wait to get everyone together and started next week.”