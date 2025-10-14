Man Utd’s Senne Lammens backed by Thibaut Courtois to handle Liverpool test

Thibaut Courtois has backed Belgium team-mate and Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Senne Lammens to pass his Anfield test on Sunday.

Lammens impressed on his United debut against Sunderland before the international break, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old September signing from Royal Antwerp faces a far tougher examination at Liverpool, however, as Arne Slot’s champions seek to bounce back from three successive defeats at home and abroad.

Senne Lammens impressed on his Manchester United debut against Sunderland before the international break (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The first game was a flavour of what United will get,” Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois said of Lammens.

“He’s a tall guy, he is not afraid to come on crosses and he’s a kid with personality.

“I’m sure he can do a good job. He has a tough game this weekend, so I hope if he plays it will go well for him. All the best to him.”

Courtois will be at Anfield himself next month as Real meet Liverpool in the Champions League – a competition he has won twice in Madrid.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returns to Liverpool in November having lost on his last visit there 12 months ago (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool won 2-0 on Courtois’ last visit there 12 months ago with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Courtois said: “It’s a hard stadium. Maybe I should tell him (Lammens) to clap the home fans when he arrives at the Kop.

“I will go there myself in a few weeks on November 4.

“It is a tough game there and I guess Liverpool also have to bounce back after losing a few games.”