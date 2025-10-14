Bijan Robinson scores season’s longest run as Atlanta Falcons beat Buffalo Bills

Bijan Robinson scored an 81-yard running touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons handed the Buffalo Bills a second successive defeat.

Robinson ran for 170 yards, including the longest rushing score of his career and in the NFL this season, and added another 68 yards receiving as the Falcons won 24-14.

An early touchdown run from Tyler Allgeier and Michael Penix’s nine-yard pass to Drake London gave the Falcons a 14-7 first quarter lead, the Bills replying between the two scores with Josh Allen’s 19-yard pass to Dawson Knox.

Robinson’s long run stretched that advantage to 21-7 at half-time, which could have been bigger but for a foot out of bounds as London dived for the end zone as time ran out after Allen had been intercepted.

Allen responded with a 16-yard pass to Ray Davis and the Bills looked to have grabbed the initiative when they blocked Parker Romo’s field-goal attempt.

But the Falcons quickly regained possession and Romo made amends from 33 yards, a second Allen interception – his fourth in three games after throwing one in his previous 12 – sealing the deal in the last minute.

The win lifts the Falcons to 3-2 and drops the Bills, who were the last unbeaten team this season, to 4-2 and second place in the AFC East behind the resurgent New England Patriots.

Debutant Jake Moody kicked a field goal as time ran out to give the Chicago Bears a 25-24 win at the Washington Commanders.

Moody, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers in September and promoted from the Bears practice squad this week, landed four of five field-goal attempts as the Bears improved to 3-2.

The Commanders had come back from 13-0 down in the first half to lead 24-16 early in the final quarter.

Caleb Williams cut that to two points when he found D’Andre Swift for a 55-yard touchdown.

Moody had one effort blocked but when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbled a snap in the wet conditions, the Bears were able to get into position for the deciding kick.