Ollie Watkins ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Watkins suffered an injury during Thursday’s 3-0 win against Wales when he collided with the post as he attempted to score his second goal of the game.

He continued until half-time but was taken off and replaced by Marcus Rashford.

After the game, he said he was “OK” as he limped through the mixed zone, but he has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s game in Riga and has returned to Villa for treatment in a bid to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League game at Tottenham.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

“The Aston Villa striker has not recovered from the knock sustained against Wales at Wembley on Thursday evening and has returned to his club.

“A squad of 22 will travel to Riga.”

Captain Harry Kane is expected to return, having missed the Wales friendly with an ankle problem sustained playing for Bayern Munich last weekend.

Kane has scored 19 goals in 12 games for club and country this season and will be fancying his chances of adding to his tally against the 137th-ranked side.

If the Bayern striker is not fit, then Anthony Gordon could lead the line as he did in the second half against Wales.

England captain Harry Kane (left) is expected to return on Tuesday night (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thomas Tuchel’s side will qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they win in the Latvian capital.

They lead Group K with five wins from five and are yet to concede a goal.

Tuchel and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will face the media when they arrive in Riga, later on Monday afternoon.